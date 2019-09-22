AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: F1, Singapore Grand Prix (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey (WXII)

3 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)

COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC)

1 p.m.: Wofford at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: East Carolina at UNCG (ESPN3)

Volleyball

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: Champions, Sanford Invitational, recorded (Golf)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. Tonga (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland (WXII)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Mönchengladbach (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta (ESPNews)

Noon: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)

3:55 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

WNBA

5 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments