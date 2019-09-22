AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: F1, Singapore Grand Prix (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey (WXII)
3 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Duke (ACC)
1 p.m.: Wofford at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: East Carolina at UNCG (ESPN3)
Volleyball
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: Champions, Sanford Invitational, recorded (Golf)
RUGBY
6 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. Tonga (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland (WXII)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Mönchengladbach (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta (ESPNews)
Noon: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)
3:55 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Laver Cup (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)
WNBA
5 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Los Angeles (ESPN2)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
