AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
Noon: Pittsburgh at Florida State (ACC)
1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Mississippi State at South Carolina (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Illinois at Purdue (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
2 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC)
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Florida (ESPNU)
GOLF
7 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
4:30 p.m.: Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (WXII)
LACROSSE
1 p.m.: MLL final, Atlanta-Chesapeake winner vs. Denver-Boston winner (ESPN2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
7 p.m.: Shanghai Sharks vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at New York Islanders (NHL)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina (ESPN2)
7:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)
8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Southampton (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Arsenal (CNBC)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Wolfsburg (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)
2 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, South Korea vs. United States (ESPN)
4 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN)
4 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.: China Open (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: World Championships (WXII)
WNBA
3:30 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut (WXLV)
