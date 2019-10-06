AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

Noon: Pittsburgh at Florida State (ACC)

1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Duke at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Mississippi State at South Carolina (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Illinois at Purdue (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

2 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech (ACC)

5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Florida (ESPNU)

GOLF

7 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

4:30 p.m.: Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (WXII)

LACROSSE

1 p.m.: MLL final, Atlanta-Chesapeake winner vs. Denver-Boston winner (ESPN2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

7 p.m.: Shanghai Sharks vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at New York Islanders (NHL)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina (ESPN2)

7:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Southampton (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Arsenal (CNBC)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Wolfsburg (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS2)

2 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, South Korea vs. United States (ESPN)

4 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN)

4 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.: China Open (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Championships (WXII)

WNBA

3:30 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut (WXLV)

