AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: F1, Russian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 (WXII)

2 p.m.: NHRA, AAA Midwest Nationals (FS1)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

Noon: Boston College at Georgia Tech (ACC)

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Miami at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ACC)

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC)

5 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

NHL PRESEASON

1:30 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Eisbären Berlin (NHL)

8 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NHL)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Udinese (ESPNews)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Bundsliga, Hertha Berlin at Köln (FS2)

2 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Seattle Reign FC (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Montreal Impact (Fox Sports Southeast)

5 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York Red Bulls (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United FC (FS1)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, China Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: ITF Junior Davis Cup, Fed Cup (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: World Championships (WXII)

1:30 p.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

WNBA FINALS

3 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments