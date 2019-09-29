AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: F1, Russian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 (WXII)
2 p.m.: NHRA, AAA Midwest Nationals (FS1)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
Noon: Boston College at Georgia Tech (ACC)
12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Miami at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ACC)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC)
5 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
NHL PRESEASON
1:30 p.m.: Chicago Blackhawks at Eisbären Berlin (NHL)
8 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NHL)
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Udinese (ESPNews)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)
11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Leicester City (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Bundsliga, Hertha Berlin at Köln (FS2)
2 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Seattle Reign FC (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at Montreal Impact (Fox Sports Southeast)
5 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York Red Bulls (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United FC (FS1)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, China Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: ITF Junior Davis Cup, Fed Cup (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: World Championships (WXII)
1:30 p.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)
WNBA FINALS
3 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.