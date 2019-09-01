AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: F1, Belgian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: IMSA, GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (WXII)

4 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals (FS1)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Southern 500 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

7 p.m.: U-14 All American Game (CBS Sports)

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: BIG3, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters (WFMY)

4 p.m.: BIG3, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s (WFMY)

COLLEGES

Football

3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M (NFL)

7:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma (WXLV)

Men’s soccer

Noon: Elon at Furman (ACC Network Extra)

2:30 p.m.: Cal State Bakersfield at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Creighton vs. Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: St. John’s at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Central Florida at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

8 p.m.: UCLA at Indiana (Big Ten)

Women’s soccer

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Virginia (ACC)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Tour Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Werder Bremen (FS1)

11:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at AS Roma (ESPN2)

Noon: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m.: AVP Beach Tour Chicago (NBC Sports)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle (NBA)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments