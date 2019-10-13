AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, 1000Bulbs.com 500 (WXII)
2 p.m.: NHRA, NTK Carolina Nationals (FS1)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Clemson at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State (ACC)
2 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SEC)
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
5 p.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPNU)
Men’s soccer
3 p.m.: Michigan at Indiana (ESPNU)
Volleyball
Noon: Florida State at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Yale at Princeton (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Florida at Texas A&M (SEC)
2 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Boston College (Fox Sports South)
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC)
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado (ESPN2)
Hockey
3 p.m.: Air Force at Notre Dame (NHL)
Tennis
7 p.m.: All-American Championship (ESPNU)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: New York at Houston (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
3 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston (NBA)
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Winnipeg (NHL)
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: World Cup, Japan vs. Scotland (NBC Sports)
RUNNING
11 a.m.: Chicago Marathon (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Men, Croatia vs. Wales (ESPN)
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
