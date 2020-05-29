BASEBALL

12:55 a.m. Sunday: Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: Canberra at Melbourne (FS1)

SOCCER

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Schalke 04 (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg (FS2)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayern Munich (FS1)

