AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Essendon vs. Carlton (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Brisbane vs. Adelaide (FS2)
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Pocono Organics 150 to Benefit Farm Aid (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pocono Organics 325 (WGHP)
BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. Sunday: KBO, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears (ESPN)
BOXING
11 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Travelers Championship (WFMY)
6 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Utah Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast, FS1)
5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII)
RUGBY
3 a.m.: Blues vs. Highlanders (ESPN2)
3:30 a.m.: NRL, Brisbane vs. Gold Coast (FS1)
5:30 a.m.: NRL, Parramatta vs. Canberra (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Crusaders vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg (FS1)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
12:25 p.m.: FA Cup, Manchester United at Norwich City (ESPN)
12:30 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC (WFMY)
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Cagliari (ESPN2)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)
12:30 p.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Fox Sports South, Tennis)
