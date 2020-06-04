AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Vet Tix/Camping World 200 (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, EchoPark 250 (WGHP)
5 p.m.: IndyCar, Genesys 300 qualifying (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: IndyCar, Genesys 300 (WXII)
BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. Sunday: KBO, LG Twins at Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN)
BOWLING
7 p.m.: Strike Derby (WGHP)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (Fox Sports Southeast, FS1)
SOCCER
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Bayern Leverkusen (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 at RB Leipzig (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
9:55 p.m.: Costa Rican Primera, Grecia at Saprissa (ESPN2)
