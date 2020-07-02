AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)
11 p.m.: Adelaide vs. Fremantle (FS1)
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)
Noon: IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix (WXII)
3 p.m.: Xfinity, Pennzoil 150 (WXII)
6 p.m.: IMSA, Weathertech 240 (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (ESPN)
BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: TBT, Big X vs. D2 (ESPN)
5 p.m.: TBT, Team Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars (ESPN)
8 p.m.: TBT, House of Paign vs. War Tampa (ESPN)
10 p.m.: TBT, Team CP3 vs. Mid-American Unity (ESPN)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (WFMY)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.: English Oaks and English Derby (FS1)
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII, NBC Sports)
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Norwich City (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: Premier, Bournemouth at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)
1:45 p.m.: German Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen at Berlin (ESPN2)
2:55 p.m.: Premier, Watford at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
Noon: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)
