AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: Brisbane vs. Port Adelaide (FS1)

11 p.m.: Adelaide vs. Fremantle (FS1)

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: F1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN)

Noon: IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix (WXII)

3 p.m.: Xfinity, Pennzoil 150 (WXII)

6 p.m.: IMSA, Weathertech 240 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.: Korean, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: TBT, Big X vs. D2 (ESPN)

5 p.m.: TBT, Team Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars (ESPN)

8 p.m.: TBT, House of Paign vs. War Tampa (ESPN)

10 p.m.: TBT, Team CP3 vs. Mid-American Unity (ESPN)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Rocket Mortgage Classic (WFMY)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.: English Oaks and English Derby (FS1)

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

5 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series (WXII, NBC Sports)

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: Hurricanes vs. Chiefs (ESPN2)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Norwich City (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: Premier, Bournemouth at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)

1:45 p.m.: German Cup final, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen at Berlin (ESPN2)

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Watford at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

Noon: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Men, Ultimate Showdown (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Men, DraftKings All-American Team Cup (Tennis)

