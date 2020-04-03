AUTO RACING

Noon: 1988 NASCAR Checker 500 (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

8 a.m.: 1985 NCAA final, Villanova vs. Georgetown (CBS Sports)

11 a.m.: 2016 NCAA final, Villanova vs. North Carolina (CBS Sports)

1 p.m.: 1997 NCAA final, Arizona vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports)

3 p.m.: 2012 NCAA final, Kentucky vs. Kansas (CBS Sports)

5 p.m.: 1988 NCAA final, Kansas vs. Oklahoma (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: 2003 NCAA final, Syracuse vs. Kansas (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

6 a.m.: 2018 NCAA semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)

8 a.m.: 2017 NCAA semifinal, Mississippi State vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)

10 a.m.: 2015 NCAA Final Four, South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (ESPNU)

Soccer

3:30 p.m.: 2019 N.C. State at Duke (Fox Sports South)

GOLF

9 a.m.: 2019 Texas Open (Golf)

Noon: ACE Shoutout Celebrity Skills Challenge (Golf)

1 p.m.: 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: 2019 Texas Open (WXII)

5 p.m.: 2019 LPGA ANA Inspiration Major Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

6 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB

7 a.m.: 1976 ALCS Game 5, Kansas City at New York (ESPN Classic)

8 a.m.: 2011 Home Run Derby (MLB)

8:30 a.m.: 2016 World Series Game 7, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (FS1)

10 a.m.: 2011 All-Star Game (MLB)

11 a.m.: 1980 NLCS Game 5, Philadelphia at Houston (ESPN Classic)

Noon: 2012 Home Run Derby (MLB)

2 p.m.: 2012 All-Star Game (MLB)

2 p.m.: 1988 NLCS Game 4, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (ESPN Classic)

3 p.m.: 2001 World Series Game 7, New York Yankees at Arizona (WGHP)

4 p.m.: 2013 Home Run Derby (MLB)

4 p.m.: 1986 NLCS Game 6, New York Mets at Houston (ESPN Classic)

6 p.m.: 2013 All-Star Game (MLB)

6 p.m.: 1989 World Series Game 3, Oakland at San Francisco (ESPN Classic)

7 p.m.: 2004 World Series Game 3, Boston at St. Louis (FS1)

8 p.m.: 1989 World Series Game 4, Oakland at San Francisco (ESPN Classic)

10 p.m.: 2002 ALDS Game 5, Minnesota at Oakland (ESPN Classic)

NBA

8 a.m.: 2013 playoffs Game 7, Chicago at Brooklyn (NBA)

9 a.m.: 1981 NBA Finals Game 7, Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN Classic)

9 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Memphis at Oklahoma City (NBA)

10 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Brooklyn at Toronto (NBA)

11 a.m.: 2014 playoffs Game 7, Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

Noon: 2006 playoffs Game 7, Dallas at San Antonio (NBA)

2 p.m.: 2008 NBA Finals Game 6, Los Angeles Lakers at Boston (WXLV)

2 p.m.: 1994 playoffs Game 7, Indiana at New York (NBA)

6 p.m.: 1998 Indiana at Chicago (NBA)

8 p.m.: 2000 Portland at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NFL

7 p.m.: 2010 Pittsburgh at Baltimore (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: 2011 New Orleans at Green Bay (NBC Sports)

NHL

Noon: 2018 New York Rangers at Buffalo (NHL)

3 p.m.: 2019 Anaheim at Boston (NHL)

5 p.m.: 2020 St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)

7 p.m.: 2019 Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: 2020 Washington at New Jersey (NHL)

9 p.m.: 2020 Washington at New York Rangers (NHL)

11 p.m.: 2020 Edmonton at Nashville (NHL)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: Premier League Classics (NBC Sports)

SPORTS SPECIAL

Noon: Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 announcement (ESPN)

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.: World Team Tennis Celebrity All-Star Match (WFMY)

