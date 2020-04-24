AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.: 1990 NASCAR Daytona 500 (FS1)
Noon: 2005 NASCAR Golden Corral 500 (WGHP)
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar iRacing Series (NBC Sports)
BOXING
7 p.m.: 2006 Floyd Mayweather vs. Zab Judah (ESPN)
8 p.m.: 2008 Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao (ESPN)
9 p.m.: 2009 Miguel Cotto vs. Manny Pacquiao (ESPN)
10 p.m.: 2015 Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Football
9 a.m.: 2019 Peach Bowl, Oklahoma vs. LSU (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: 2020 College Football Playoff Championship, Clemson vs. LSU (ESPNU)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: 2017 Zurich Classic (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2017 Zurich Classic (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Arnold Palmer Gala, Front Nine (Golf)
4:30 p.m.: Arnold Palmer Gala, Back Nine (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
MLB
3 p.m.: 2018 Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (WGHP)
NBA
7 p.m.: 2020 Charlotte at Detroit (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: 2014 Finals, Miami at San Antonio (NBA)
NFL
Noon: NFL Draft (WXLV, ESPN, NFL)
7 p.m.: Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament (ESPN2)
NHL
3 p.m.: 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, Pittsburgh at San Jose (WXII)
4:30 p.m.: 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Pittsburgh at Nashville (WXII)
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: 2012 London Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (NBC Sports)
11:30 p.m.: 2016 Rio Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, United States vs. Japan (WGHP)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.