AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 qualifying (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: Xfinity, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Clarissa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
4 p.m.: UNCG at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
5:30 p.m.: Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity Stakes (NBC Sports)
MLB
5 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (FS1)
9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
9:30 a.m.: Sacramento vs. Indiana (NBA)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Washington (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Schalke (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at West Ham United(WXII)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: China Open, Tokyo Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
12:30 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
2:30 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)
5 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
