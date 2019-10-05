AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 qualifying (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: Xfinity, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Clarissa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

4 p.m.: UNCG at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

5:30 p.m.: Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity Stakes (NBC Sports)

MLB

5 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (FS1)

9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

NBA PRESEASON

9:30 a.m.: Sacramento vs. Indiana (NBA)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Washington (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Montreal at Toronto (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Freiburg (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Schalke (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at West Ham United(WXII)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: China Open, Tokyo Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

12:30 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

2:30 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)

5 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

