AUTO RACING

4:55 p.m.: F1, U.S. Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 qualifying (CNBC)

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, AAA Texas 500 qualifying (CNBC)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar (FS2)

10:30 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Brian Castaño vs. Wale Omotoso (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Old Dominion at UNCG (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: UNCG at Citadel (ESPN+)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)

4:30 p.m.: Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)

8 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, recorded (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (WXII)

NBA

7 p.m.: Denver at Orlando (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Golden State (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia (NHL)

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)

10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

10:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

11 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Arsenal (CNBC)

1:25 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Watford (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Union Berlin (FS1)

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Haiti vs. France (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. United States (FS2)

10:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. South Korea (FS2)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

11:30 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)

3:30 a.m. Sunday: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

