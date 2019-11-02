AUTO RACING
4:55 p.m.: F1, U.S. Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 qualifying (CNBC)
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, AAA Texas 500 qualifying (CNBC)
8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Javier Fortuna vs. Jesus Cuellar (FS2)
10:30 p.m.: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Brian Castaño vs. Wale Omotoso (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Old Dominion at UNCG (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: UNCG at Citadel (ESPN+)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)
4:30 p.m.: Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)
8 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, recorded (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (WXII)
NBA
7 p.m.: Denver at Orlando (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Golden State (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Philadelphia (NHL)
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)
10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
10:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
11 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Arsenal (CNBC)
1:25 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Watford (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Union Berlin (FS1)
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Haiti vs. France (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. United States (FS2)
10:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. South Korea (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
11:30 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)
3:30 a.m. Sunday: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
