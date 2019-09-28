AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: F1, Russian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250 qualifying (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250 (NBC Sports)
BOXING
7:30 p.m.: Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Women’s soccer
5 p.m.: High Point at USC Upstate (ESPN+)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)
12:30 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
6:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Awesome Again Stakes (NBC Sports)
NHL PRESEASON
3 p.m.: Chicago at Boston (NHL)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto (NHL)
RUNNING/TRACK & FIELD
9:30 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
2:30 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)
3 a.m. Sunday: Berlin Marathon (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07 (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at RB Leipzig (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Everton (WXII)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: ITF Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup (Tennis)
