AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: F1, Russian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250 qualifying (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Drive for the Cure 250 (NBC Sports)

BOXING

7:30 p.m.: Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: High Point at USC Upstate (ESPN+)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)

12:30 p.m.: LPGA, Indy Women in Tech Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, PURE Insurance Championship (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Safeway Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

6:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Awesome Again Stakes (NBC Sports)

NHL PRESEASON

3 p.m.: Chicago at Boston (NHL)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Toronto (NHL)

RUNNING/TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

2:30 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)

3 a.m. Sunday: Berlin Marathon (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07 (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at RB Leipzig (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Everton (WXII)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: ITF Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments