AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.: Skate America (NBC Sports)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)

1:30 p.m.: Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

2 a.m. Sunday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

8 p.m.: New York at Houston, if necessary (FS1)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto (NHL)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VFL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Crystal Palace (WXII)

1 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)

10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open and Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments