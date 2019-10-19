AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Hollywood Casino 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota (Big Ten)
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: Skate America (NBC Sports)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Open de France (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
2 a.m. Sunday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: New York at Houston, if necessary (FS1)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto (NHL)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: New Zealand vs. Ireland (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at FC Augsburg (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VFL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Crystal Palace (WXII)
1 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)
10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Real Salt Lake (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open and Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
