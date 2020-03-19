You’re missing live sports, so here’s a selection of recorded events airing today:
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.: 2020 Daytona 500 (FS2)
10:30 a.m.: 2020 FanShield 500 (FS2)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m.: 2019 ACC Tournament semifinal, Duke vs. North Carolina (ESPNU)
Noon: 1982 NCAA final, North Carolina vs. Georgetown (WFMY)
2 p.m.: 1983 NCAA final, N.C. State vs. Houston (WFMY)
2:30 p.m.: 2012 Duke at North Carolina (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: 1992 NCAA East final, Duke vs. Kentucky (WFMY)
4 p.m.: 2019 UCLA vs. North Carolina (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: 2006 NCAA women’s final, Duke vs. Maryland (ESPNU)
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.: 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships exhibition (WXII)
GOLF
1 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship third round (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2018 Valspar Championship third round (WXII)
MLB
8 a.m.: 1981 World Series Game 4, New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN Classic)
8:30 a.m.: 1995 ALDS Game 5, New York Yankees at Seattle (MLB)
10 a.m.: 1981 World Series Game 5, New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN Classic)
Noon: 1981 World Series Game 6, Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (ESPN Classic)
1 p.m.: 1978 AL playoff, New York Yankees at Boston (MLB)
2 p.m.: 1982 ALCS Game 5, California at Milwaukee (ESPN Classic)
4 p.m.: 1979 World Series Game 7, Pittsburgh at Baltimore (ESPN Classic)
6 p.m.: 1983 World Series Game 3, Baltimore at Philadelphia (ESPN Classic)
8 p.m.: 1983 World Series Game 5, Baltimore at Philadelphia (ESPN Classic)
10 p.m.: 1984 NCLS Game 1, San Diego at Chicago Cubs (ESPN Classic)
NBA
8 a.m.: 2019 Minnesota at Brooklyn (NBA)
10 a.m.: 2019 Houston at Washington (NBA)
Noon: 2019 Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (NBA)
2 p.m.: 2019 Utah at Milwaukee (NBA)
4 p.m.: 2019 Atlanta at Houston (NBA)
6 p.m.: 2019 Phoenix at Charlotte (NBA)
8 p.m.: 2020 New York Knicks at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: 2019 Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
10 p.m.: 2019 Dallas at Milwaukee (NBA)
Midnight: 2019 L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City (NBA)
NFL
8 a.m.: 2019 Baltimore at Kansas City (NFL)
11 a.m.: 2019 Houston at New Orleans (NFL)
2 p.m.: 2019 Tennessee at Baltimore (NFL)
5 p.m.: 2019 Seattle at San Francisco (NFL)
8 p.m.: 2020 AFC wild card, Buffalo at Houston (NFL)
11 p.m. 2020 AFC divisional, Tennessee at Baltimore (NFL)
NHL
7 p.m.: 2020 Carolina at Toronto (Fox Sports Carolinas)
