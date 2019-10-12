AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck, Sugarland Shines 250 qualifying (FS1)
Noon: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans (WXII)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Sugarlands Shine 250 (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, 1000Bulbs.com 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans (NBC Sports)
1:05 a.m. Sunday: F1, Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)
6 p.m.: Elon at Liberty (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Howard at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Baylor at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
6 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Ohio State at Penn State (Big Ten)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)
GYMNASTICS
3 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
4 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (TBS)
8 p.m.: New York at Houston (WGHP)
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Columbus at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Montreal (NHL)
RUGBY
6:30 a.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa (NBC Sports)
1:30 a.m. Sunday: World Cup, United States vs. Tonga (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
8 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
1:30 a.m. Sunday: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)
TRIATHLON
Noon: Ironman World Championship (NBC Sports)
