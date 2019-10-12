AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck, Sugarland Shines 250 qualifying (FS1)

Noon: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans (WXII)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Sugarlands Shine 250 (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, 1000Bulbs.com 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: IMSA, Motul Petit Le Mans (NBC Sports)

1:05 a.m. Sunday: F1, Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

1 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)

6 p.m.: Elon at Liberty (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Howard at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: High Point at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Baylor at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

6 p.m.: UNCG at Samford (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Ohio State at Penn State (Big Ten)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Houston Open (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

3 p.m.: World Championships (WXII)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (TBS)

8 p.m.: New York at Houston (WGHP)

NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Columbus at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Montreal (NHL)

RUGBY

6:30 a.m.: World Cup, Ireland vs. Samoa (NBC Sports)

1:30 a.m. Sunday: World Cup, United States vs. Tonga (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

8 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

1:30 a.m. Sunday: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)

TRIATHLON

Noon: Ironman World Championship (NBC Sports)

