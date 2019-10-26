AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 practice (CNBC)

10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck, Hall of Fame 200 qualifying (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 practice (NBC Sports)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Hall of Fame 200 (FS1)

1:55 p.m.: F1, Mexican Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

NBA

5 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (NBA)

NHL

1 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)

5 a.m. Sunday: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Aston Villa at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke 04 (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Burnley (WXII)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)

1 a.m. Sunday: Elite Trophy (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments