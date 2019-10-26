AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 practice (CNBC)
10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck, Hall of Fame 200 qualifying (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 practice (NBC Sports)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Hall of Fame 200 (FS1)
1:55 p.m.: F1, Mexican Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, First Data 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)
BASEBALL
8 p.m.: World Series, Houston at Washington (WGHP)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)
GOLF
8 a.m.: European, Portugal Masters (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
NBA
5 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at New York (NBA)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (NBA)
NHL
1 p.m.: Chicago at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
4 a.m.: World Cup, England vs. New Zealand (NBC Sports)
5 a.m. Sunday: World Cup, Wales vs. South Africa (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Aston Villa at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke 04 (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Burnley (WXII)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)
1 a.m. Sunday: Elite Trophy (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.