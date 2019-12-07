BOXING

9 p.m.: Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

5 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

FIGURE SKATING

9 p.m.: Grand Prix Final (NBC Sports)

GOLF

2:30 a.m.: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

10 a.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)

Noon: PGA, Hero World Challenge (WXII)

3 p.m.: Father Son Challenge (WXII)

8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)

2:30 a.m. Sunday: European, Mauritius Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 a.m.: Booker T. Washington (Okla.) vs. St. Louis Christian (Mo.) (ESPNU)

10 a.m.: Tolton Catholic (Mo.) vs. Mehlville (Mo.) (ESPNU)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Toronto at St. Louis (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool (NBC Sports)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Bayer Leverkusen (FS2)

SWIMMING

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (NBC Sports)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments