COLLEGES

Football

11:30 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (ESPN)

GOLF

4 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WXII)

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: All-American Bowl (WXII)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Dallas (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Houston (WXLV, ESPN)

8:15 p.m.: Tennessee at New England (WFMY)

NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL)

RUGBY

8 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews)

10 a.m.: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

3 a.m. Sunday: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

