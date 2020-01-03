COLLEGES
Football
11:30 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (ESPN)
GOLF
4 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (WXII)
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: All-American Bowl (WXII)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)
1 p.m.: World Junior Championship, semifinal (NHL)
NBA
8:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Dallas (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Houston (WXLV, ESPN)
8:15 p.m.: Tennessee at New England (WFMY)
NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas (NHL)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Montreal (NHL)
RUGBY
8 a.m.: Glasgow vs. Benetton (ESPNews)
10 a.m.: Gloucester vs. Bath (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
3 a.m. Sunday: ATP Cup, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
