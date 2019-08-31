AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: F1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, VFW 200 qualifying (NBC Sports)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Southern 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Xfinity, VFW 200 (WXII)
6 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland qualifying (NBC Sports)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramón Álvarez (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
1 p.m.: A&T at Winthrop (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at UNCG (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Tour Championship (Golf)
4 p.m.: Champions, Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)
6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Woodward Stakes (FS2)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Southampton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz at Bayern Munich (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Hertha Berlin at Schalke (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Sheffied United at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premieer, Liverpool at Burnley (WXII)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Washington at Dallas (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas (NBA)
