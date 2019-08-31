AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: F1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, VFW 200 qualifying (NBC Sports)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Southern 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Xfinity, VFW 200 (WXII)

6 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland qualifying (NBC Sports)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Erislandy Lara vs. Ramón Álvarez (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

1 p.m.: A&T at Winthrop (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at UNCG (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, European Masters (Golf)

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Tour Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: Champions, Shaw Charity Classic (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Woodward Stakes (FS2)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Southampton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz at Bayern Munich (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Hertha Berlin at Schalke (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Sheffied United at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premieer, Liverpool at Burnley (WXII)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN+)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Washington at Dallas (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas (NBA)

