AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Boyd Gaming 300 qualifying (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pennzoil 400 qualifying (FS1)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Boyd Gaming 300 (FS1)

BOXING

7:30 p.m.: Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina (ESPNews)

7:30 p.m.: Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway (FS1)

8 p.m.: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)

2 p.m.: Tennessee State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

3 p.m.: Indiana at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

8:30 p.m.: Duke at Texas (Longhorn Network)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Princeton at Virginia (ACC)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Johns Hopkins (ESPN3)

Women’s lacrosse

1 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Maryland at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

1 p.m.: George Washington at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

Noon: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (WXII)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Hutcheson and Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (FS2)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Baltimore vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Toronto vs. New York Yankees (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (WXLV)

NHL

1 p.m.: Winnipeg at Philadelphia (NHL)

7 p.m.: Carolina at Toronto (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: San Jose at New York Rangers (NHL)

10 p.m.: Boston at Vancouver (ESPN+)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Italy vs. Scotland (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Wales vs. France (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Toronto at Seattle (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Leicester City (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Schalke (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Monterrey (FS2)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Open 13, Dubai Championship (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: Delray Beach Open (Tennis)

XFL

2 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle (WGHP)

Tags

Load comments