AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Boyd Gaming 300 qualifying (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Pennzoil 400 qualifying (FS1)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Boyd Gaming 300 (FS1)
BOXING
7:30 p.m.: Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina (ESPNews)
7:30 p.m.: Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway (FS1)
8 p.m.: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Cornell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Kentucky (SEC+)
2 p.m.: Tennessee State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Dallas Baptist at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
3 p.m.: Indiana at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
8:30 p.m.: Duke at Texas (Longhorn Network)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Princeton at Virginia (ACC)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Johns Hopkins (ESPN3)
Women’s lacrosse
1 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Maryland at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
1 p.m.: George Washington at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
Noon: WGC-Mexico Championship (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: WGC-Mexico Championship (WXII)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Hutcheson and Gulfstream Park Sprint Stakes (FS2)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Baltimore vs. Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Toronto vs. New York Yankees (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (WXLV)
NHL
1 p.m.: Winnipeg at Philadelphia (NHL)
7 p.m.: Carolina at Toronto (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: San Jose at New York Rangers (NHL)
10 p.m.: Boston at Vancouver (ESPN+)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: Italy vs. Scotland (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Wales vs. France (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Major League Rugby, Toronto at Seattle (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Werder Bremen (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Leicester City (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Schalke (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, America at Monterrey (FS2)
TENNIS
9 a.m.: Open 13, Dubai Championship (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: Delray Beach Open (Tennis)
XFL
2 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle (WGHP)
