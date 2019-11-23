AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS1)
BOXING
7 p.m.: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores (FS2)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
1:30 a.m. Sunday: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Atalanta (ESPNews)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Manchester City (WXII)
