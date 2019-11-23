AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.: FIA, Ad Diriyah ePrix (FS1)

BOXING

7 p.m.: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores (FS2)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, RSM Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)

1:30 a.m. Sunday: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: New Orleans at Utah (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

8:55 a.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Atalanta (ESPNews)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Manchester City (WXII)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments