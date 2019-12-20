BOXING
6 p.m.: Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Juan Macias Montiel (FS1)
8 p.m.: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
8 p.m.: NCAA final, Wisconsin-Baylor winner vs. Minnesota-Stanford winner (ESPN2)
GOLF
10 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas (ESPN3)
NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Houston at Phoenix (NBA)
NBAG
Winter Showcase
3:30 p.m.: Teams to be announced (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (NFL)
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at New England (NFL)
8:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (NFL)
NHL
7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington (NHL)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: Leicester vs. Exeter (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich (FS1)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Norwich City (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City (WXII)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Mubadala World Championship (Tennis)
