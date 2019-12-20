BOXING

6 p.m.: Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Juan Macias Montiel (FS1)

8 p.m.: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

8 p.m.: NCAA final, Wisconsin-Baylor winner vs. Minnesota-Stanford winner (ESPN2)

GOLF

10 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas (ESPN3)

NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: Houston at Phoenix (NBA)

NBAG

Winter Showcase

3:30 p.m.: Teams to be announced (NBA)

NFL

1 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (NFL)

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at New England (NFL)

8:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (NFL)

NHL

7 p.m.: Florida at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Washington (NHL)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Leicester vs. Exeter (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich (FS1)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Norwich City (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City (WXII)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Mubadala World Championship (Tennis)

