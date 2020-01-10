BOXING
10 p.m.: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: FCS Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota State (WXLV)
Gymnastics
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arizona State (ESPNU)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)
7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)
11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco (WXII)
8 p.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore (WFMY)
NHL
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Islanders (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur (WXII)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Brisbane International (Tennis)
1:30 a.m. Sunday: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)
