BOXING

10 p.m.: Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr. (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: FCS Championship, James Madison vs. North Dakota State (WXLV)

Gymnastics

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Arizona State (ESPNU)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, South African Open (Golf)

7 p.m.: PGA, Sony Open (Golf)

11 p.m.: Asian, Hong Kong Open (Golf)

NFL

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at San Francisco (WXII)

8 p.m.: Tennessee at Baltimore (WFMY)

NHL

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Islanders (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur (WXII)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Brisbane International (Tennis)

1:30 a.m. Sunday: ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Adelaide International (Tennis)

