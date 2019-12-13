BOXING
9 p.m.: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: FCS, Illinois State at North Dakota (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia (WFMY)
8 p.m.: Heisman Trophy Ceremony (ESPN)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)
10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)
FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: Pop Warner Super Bowl, New Jersey vs. Arizona (ESPNU)
GOLF
Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)
6 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)
HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Women, Canada vs. United States (NBC Sports)
NBA
5 p.m.: San Antonio at Phoenix (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Toronto (NBA)
NHL
4 p.m.: Carolina at Calgary (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Montreal (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Southampton (WXII)
