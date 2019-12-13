BOXING

9 p.m.: Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: FCS, Illinois State at North Dakota (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia (WFMY)

8 p.m.: Heisman Trophy Ceremony (ESPN)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, regional final (ESPNU)

FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: Pop Warner Super Bowl, New Jersey vs. Arizona (ESPNU)

GOLF

Noon: QBE Shootout (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: Presidents Cup (WXII)

6 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Women, Canada vs. United States (NBC Sports)

NBA

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Phoenix (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Toronto (NBA)

NHL

4 p.m.: Carolina at Calgary (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Montreal (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Watford at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Southampton (WXII)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments