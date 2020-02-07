AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: ARCA, Lucas Oil 200 (FS1)
7 p.m.: NHRA, Winternationals qualifying (FS1)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Mercer at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Noon: Duke at High Point (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Virginia (ACC)
Wrestling
4 p.m.: Columbia at Princeton (ESPNU)
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (WFMY)
8:30 p.m.: Vic Open (Golf)
HOCKEY
10 p.m.: Women’s World Championship, Canada vs. United States (NHL)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
7 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (WXLV)
NHL
2 p.m.: Ottawa at Winnipeg (NHL)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal (NHL)
10 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas (Fox Sports South)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: Ireland vs. Wales (NBC Sports)
Noon: Scotland vs. England (NBC Sports)
Noon: Major League Rugby, Colorado at Houston (ESPNews)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Wolfsburg (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Schalke (FS2)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Dortmund at Leverkusen (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion (WXII)
7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara (UNI)
9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon vs. Monterrey (UNI)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Maharashtra Open, Fed Cup (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Championships of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Cordoba Open, Fed Cup, Pro Circuit (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: Millrose Games (WXII)
XFL
2 p.m.: Seattle at DC (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Houston (WGHP)
