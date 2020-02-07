AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Busch Clash at Daytona practice (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: ARCA, Lucas Oil 200 (FS1)

7 p.m.: NHRA, Winternationals qualifying (FS1)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Mercer at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Noon: Duke at High Point (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Virginia (ACC)

Wrestling

4 p.m.: Columbia at Princeton (ESPNU)

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (WFMY)

8:30 p.m.: Vic Open (Golf)

HOCKEY

10 p.m.: Women’s World Championship, Canada vs. United States (NHL)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA

7 p.m.: Dallas at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (WXLV)

NHL

2 p.m.: Ottawa at Winnipeg (NHL)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Montreal (NHL)

10 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas (Fox Sports South)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: Ireland vs. Wales (NBC Sports)

Noon: Scotland vs. England (NBC Sports)

Noon: Major League Rugby, Colorado at Houston (ESPNews)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Wolfsburg (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Schalke (FS2)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Dortmund at Leverkusen (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion (WXII)

7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara (UNI)

9:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Leon vs. Monterrey (UNI)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Maharashtra Open, Fed Cup (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Championships of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Cordoba Open, Fed Cup, Pro Circuit (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: Millrose Games (WXII)

XFL

2 p.m.: Seattle at DC (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Houston (WGHP)

