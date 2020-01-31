Weather Alert

...RAIN WILL MIX WITH WET SNOW AND AT TIMES LIGHT SLEET THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE TAPERING OFF EARLY EVENING... AREAS OF STEADY RAIN CONTINUE TO MIX WITH WET SNOW FLAKES AND AT SOME POINTS SLEET THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE TRIAD. THIS TREND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF EARLY IN THE EVENING. WITH SURFACE TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING, ANY ACCUMULATIONS WILL REMAIN SECLUDED TO GRASSY OR ELEVATED SURFACES, WITH LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS EXPECTED ON AREA ROADWAYS.