BOWLING
4:30 p.m.: Greater Jonesboro Open (FS1)
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr. (FS1)
8 p.m.: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (FS1)
COLLEGES
Lacrosse
Noon: Men, Colgate at North Carolina (ACC)
2 p.m.: Men, Air Force at Duke (ACC)
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: European Championships, recorded (WXII)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)
9 a.m.: Champions, Morocco Champions (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (WFMY)
NBA
8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston (WXLV)
9 p.m.: Charlotte at San Antonio (Fox Sports Southeast)
NFL
8 p.m.: NFL Honors (WGHP)
NHL
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg (NHL)
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.: Wales vs. Italy (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Leicester City (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Manchester United (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Leipzig (FS2)
3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico (FS2)
3:55 p.m.: Men’s exhibition, Costa Rica vs. United States (ESPNews)
6 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Monterrey (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna (FS2)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
8 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final, recorded (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Australian Open, men’s doubles final (Tennis, ESPN+)
3:30 a.m. Sunday: Australian Open men’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
