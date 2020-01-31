BOWLING

4:30 p.m.: Greater Jonesboro Open (FS1)

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: Michel Rivera vs. Fidel Maldonado Jr. (FS1)

8 p.m.: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (FS1)

COLLEGES

Lacrosse

Noon: Men, Colgate at North Carolina (ACC)

2 p.m.: Men, Air Force at Duke (ACC)

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: European Championships, recorded (WXII)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

9 a.m.: Champions, Morocco Champions (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (WFMY)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston (WXLV)

9 p.m.: Charlotte at San Antonio (Fox Sports Southeast)

NFL

8 p.m.: NFL Honors (WGHP)

NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Winnipeg (NHL)

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.: Wales vs. Italy (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Ireland vs. Scotland (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Southampton at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Wolverhampton at Manchester United (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Leipzig (FS2)

3:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico (FS2)

3:55 p.m.: Men’s exhibition, Costa Rica vs. United States (ESPNews)

6 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Monterrey (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna (FS2)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)

8 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final, recorded (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Australian Open, men’s doubles final (Tennis, ESPN+)

3:30 a.m. Sunday: Australian Open men’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)

