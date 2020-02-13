AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 qualifying (FS1)
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E, Mexico City ePrix (FS2)
BOWLING
5:30 p.m.: Players Championship (FS1)
BOXING
8 p.m.: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: Southern at Alcorn State (MLB)
Softball
10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (SEC)
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCLA (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Washington (ESPNU)
Men’s lacrosse
Noon: Lafayette at North Carolina (ACC)
2 p.m.: Binghamton at Syracuse (ACC)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)
9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)
NBA
10:30 a.m.: All-Star practice (NBA)
8 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
NHL
1 p.m.: Detroit at Boston (NHL)
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (NHL)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)
10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Vegas (ESPN+)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets (ESPNews)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Southampton (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Norwich City (WXII)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at Monterrey (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)
1:30 p.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament (Tennis)
4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
7 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (WXII)
XFL
2 p.m.: New York at D.C. (WXLV)
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)
