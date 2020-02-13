AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 qualifying (FS1)

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Daytona 500 practice (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Racing Experience 300 (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: FIA Formula E, Mexico City ePrix (FS2)

BOWLING

5:30 p.m.: Players Championship (FS1)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Army at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: James Madison at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

2 p.m.: Southern at Alcorn State (MLB)

Softball

10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama (SEC)

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Ohio State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCLA (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Washington (ESPNU)

Men’s lacrosse

Noon: Lafayette at North Carolina (ACC)

2 p.m.: Binghamton at Syracuse (ACC)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Genesis Invitational (WFMY)

3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)

9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)

NBA

10:30 a.m.: All-Star practice (NBA)

8 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

NHL

1 p.m.: Detroit at Boston (NHL)

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (NHL)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles at Colorado (WXII)

10 p.m.: Washington at Arizona (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Vegas (ESPN+)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: Edinburgh vs. Scarlets (ESPNews)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Southampton (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Leipzig (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at Norwich City (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Monchengladbach at Fortuna Düsseldorf (FS2)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Juárez at Monterrey (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament (Tennis)

4 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

7 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: USATF Indoor Championships (WXII)

XFL

2 p.m.: New York at D.C. (WXLV)

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle (WGHP)

