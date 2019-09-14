AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 qualifying (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (NBC Sports)

BASKETBALL

4 a.m.: FIBA World Cup, Poland vs. United States (ESPN+)

8 a.m.: FIBA, Czech Republic vs. Serbia (ESPN+)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Volleyball

3 p.m.: Georgia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Furman at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

3 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute (Golf)

6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)

1:30 a.m. Sunday: European, KLM Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

LACROSSE

5 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Köln (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Leipzig (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Norwich City (WXII)

5:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey (FS2)

7 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

TENNIS

10:30 p.m.: Japan Open (Tennis)

