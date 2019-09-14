AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 qualifying (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 qualifying (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (NBC Sports)
BASKETBALL
4 a.m.: FIBA World Cup, Poland vs. United States (ESPN+)
8 a.m.: FIBA, Czech Republic vs. Serbia (ESPN+)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Boston College at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
3 p.m.: Georgia at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Furman at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
3 a.m.: LPGA, Solheim Cup (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, A Military Tribute (Golf)
6 p.m.: Champions, The Ally Challenge (Golf)
1:30 a.m. Sunday: European, KLM Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
LACROSSE
5 p.m.: PLL, Chaos vs. Redwoods (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Newcastle United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund (FS1)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Köln (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Leipzig (FS2)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Norwich City (WXII)
5:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey (FS2)
7 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
TENNIS
10:30 p.m.: Japan Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.