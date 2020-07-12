MLB

7 p.m.: Atlanta intrasquad game (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Manchester Southampton at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: NWSL, OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: USL, Oklahoma City vs. Tulsa (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Los Angeles FC (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy (FS1)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: World Team, Las Vegas vs. Orlando (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: World Team, Washington vs. New York (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: World Team, Philadelphia vs. Orange County (CBS Sports)

Tags

Load comments