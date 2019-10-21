NFL

8 p.m.: New England at New York Jets (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Vegas at Philadelphia (NHL)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Sheffied United (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open (Tennis)

