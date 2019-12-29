COLLEGES

Football

12:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Music City Bowl, Louisville vs. Mississippi State (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Orange Bowl, Virginia vs. Florida (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Canisius at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)

6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova (FS1)

7 p.m.: Yale at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: William & Mary at Elon (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: North Florida at Dayton (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: High Point at Texas (Longhorn)

8:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul (FS1)

9 p.m.: George Mason at TCU (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

6 p.m.: A&T at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: World Juniors, Canada vs. Germany (NHL)

1 p.m.: World Juniors, Czech Republic vs. United States (NHL)

NBA

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Orlando (NBA)

10 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh (NHL)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments