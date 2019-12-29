COLLEGES
Football
12:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Redbox Bowl, California vs. Illinois (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Music City Bowl, Louisville vs. Mississippi State (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Orange Bowl, Virginia vs. Florida (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Canisius at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Villanova (FS1)
7 p.m.: Yale at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: William & Mary at Elon (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: North Florida at Dayton (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: High Point at Texas (Longhorn)
8:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at DePaul (FS1)
9 p.m.: George Mason at TCU (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Tulane at Memphis (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
6 p.m.: A&T at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: World Juniors, Canada vs. Germany (NHL)
1 p.m.: World Juniors, Czech Republic vs. United States (NHL)
NBA
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Orlando (NBA)
10 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh (NHL)
