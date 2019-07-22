Monday's sports events on the air 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SWIMMING 7 a.m.: FINA World Championships (NBC Sports) TENNIS2 p.m.: Atlanta Open (Tennis) Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments MOST POPULAR A vending machine for cars? Believe it. One just opened in Greensboro. Eden city employees interviewed as part of SBI investigation; few details released High-end seafood restaurant Coast opens next week Missing 14-year-old Randolph County boy has been found Greensboro bakery owners plan to sell promotion Guilford's Best: Nominate Your Favorite Local Business When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card! promotion Win Tickets To The Wyndham Championship promotion Play 11 local golf course for only $49! There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast! promotion Explore NC Travel Guide Check out the all new North Carolina Travel Guide. Contests & Events promotion Guilford's Best: Nominate Your Favorite Local Business When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card! promotion Win Tickets To The Wyndham Championship