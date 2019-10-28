COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Golden State at New Orleans (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers (Fox Sports Southeast, NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Arizona at Buffalo (NHL)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments