COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Michigan State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Utah Valley at Kentucky (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Monmouth at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: High Point at Belmont (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Hawaii at Illinois (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Colgate at Auburn (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Stetson at Ohio State (Big Ten)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Toronto (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston (NBA)

NFL

8 p.m.: Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: European qualifier, Ireland vs. Denmark (ESPNews)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments