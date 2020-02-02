NBA

7 p.m.: Orlando at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Detroit (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

6 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Panama vs. Haiti (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, United States vs. Costa Rica (FS1)

