COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Boston at Loyola (Md.) (CBS Sports)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)
NBA
10 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Washington (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (NHL)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)
