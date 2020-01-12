COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Boston at Loyola (Md.) (CBS Sports)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

NBA

10 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Washington (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (NHL)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments