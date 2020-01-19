COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Robert Morris (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: High Point at USC Upstate (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Bucknell at Colgate (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Baylor (ESPN)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Mississippi State at South Carolina (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee (SEC)
8 p.m.: Indiana at Maryland (Big Ten)
GOLF
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Dematha (Md.) vs. Rancho Christian (Calif.) (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: McEachern (Ga.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) (ESPNU)
NBA
2:30 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (NBA)
5 p.m.: Orlando at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (TNT)
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston (TNT)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Portland (TNT)
NHL
3 p.m.: Detroit at Colorado (NHL)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
3 a.m. Tuesday: Australian Open (ESPN2)
