BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Exhibition, U.S. Women’s Team at Connecticut (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Lehigh at American (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)
NBA
9 p.m.: Houston at Utah (NBA)
NHL
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
3 a.m. Tuesday: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
