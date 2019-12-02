COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: High Point at North Florida (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Miami at Illinois (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Clemson at Minnesota (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Davidson at High Point (ESPN+)
NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia (NBA)
10 p.m.: Chicago at Sacramento (NBA)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle (ESPN)
NHL
8:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at Mainz (FS2)
