COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State (FS1)

Volleyball

9 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

RUGBY

1 a.m. Wednesday: World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

WNBA

9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments