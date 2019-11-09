AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 qualifying (NBC Sports)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bluegreen Vacations 500 qualifying (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity, Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Central Arkansas at Georgetown (Fox Sports Southeast)

2:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at Seton Hall (Fox Sports Southeast)

4 p.m.: Iona at La Salle (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: Central Connecticut State at St. John’s (FS2)

4:30 p.m.: NJIT at Providence (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: High Point at Wofford (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Texas at Purdue (FS1)

8 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Minnesota at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Rhode Island at Maryland (FS1)

Hockey

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan (Big Ten)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

3:30 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

9:30 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

1 p.m.: Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay at Stockholm, Sweden (NHL)

7 p.m.: Carolina at Ottawa (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh (NHL)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Crystal Palace at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Hertha Berlin (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke (FS2)

9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Leicester City (WXII)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich (FS2)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Fed Cup, Australia vs. France (Tennis)

