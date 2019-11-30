AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: F1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Lipscomb at Xavier (Fox Sports Southeast)
Noon: Wagner at St. John’s (FS2)
2 p.m.: UNCG at Georgetown (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: Boston College at Richmond (NBC Sports)
7 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic, final (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m.: East Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
2 p.m.: James Madison at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
4:15 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Miami (ACC Network Extra)
Volleyball
Noon: N.C. State at Boston College (ACC)
2 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
4:30 p.m.: Villanova-Marquette winner vs. Creighton-St. John’s winner (FS2)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: NCAA, St. John’s at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Philadelphia (NBA)
8 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
1 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NHL)
7 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Washington at Detroit (NHL)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Manchester City at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin (FS2)
9:55 a.m.: English Premier, Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
12:30 p.m.: English Premier, Watford at Southampton (WXII)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.