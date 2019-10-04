CFL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Central Florida at Cincinnati (ESPN)

10 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State (CBS Sports)

Field hockey

4:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

5 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Duke at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

10 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon (ESPN2)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

10 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian (WMYV)

LACROSSE

7 p.m.: MLL, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake (ESPNews)

10 p.m.: MLL, Denver vs. Boston (ESPNews)

MLB

2 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (MLB)

9:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

9:30 a.m.: Indiana at Sacramento (NBA)

7:30 p.m.: Franca at Brooklyn (NBA)

NHL

2 p.m.: Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague (NHL)

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at New Jersey (NHL)

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy (NBC Sports)

1 a.m. Saturday: Australia vs. Uruguay (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Berlin (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments