CFL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Hamilton (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Central Florida at Cincinnati (ESPN)
10 p.m.: New Mexico at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
Field hockey
4:30 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
5 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at N.C. State (ACC)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Duke at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
10 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon (ESPN2)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
10 a.m.: European, Open Espana (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Volunteers of America Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian (WMYV)
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: MLL, Atlanta vs. Chesapeake (ESPNews)
10 p.m.: MLL, Denver vs. Boston (ESPNews)
MLB
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (MLB)
9:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
9:30 a.m.: Indiana at Sacramento (NBA)
7:30 p.m.: Franca at Brooklyn (NBA)
NHL
2 p.m.: Chicago vs. Philadelphia at Prague (NHL)
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at New Jersey (NHL)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy (NBC Sports)
1 a.m. Saturday: Australia vs. Uruguay (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Düsseldorf at Berlin (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Atlas at Tijuana (FS2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: World Championships (Olympic)
