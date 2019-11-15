AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 qualifying (FS1)

5:30 p.m.: NHRA Finals qualifying (FS1)

8 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 (FS1)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

6 p.m.: NCAA, Utah at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m: NCAA, Navy at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Sun Belt semifinal, Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: UNCG at Mercer (ESPN3)

5 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)

6 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)

Football

7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Marshall (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m. Fresno State at San Diego State (ESPN2)

GOLF

3 a.m. European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

1 p.m. PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)

2:30 a.m. Saturday: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Utah at Memphis (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State (ESPN)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Canada vs. United States (ESPN2)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

12:45 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

3 p.m.: ATP Finals (ESPN2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments