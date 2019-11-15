AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 qualifying (FS1)
5:30 p.m.: NHRA Finals qualifying (FS1)
8 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Ford EcoBoost 200 (FS1)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Erik Vega Ortiz vs. Alberto Palmetta (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
6 p.m.: NCAA, Utah at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m: NCAA, Navy at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Sun Belt semifinal, Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: UNCG at Mercer (ESPN3)
5 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)
6 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)
Football
7 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Marshall (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m. Fresno State at San Diego State (ESPN2)
GOLF
3 a.m. European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
1 p.m. PGA, Mayakoba Classic (Golf)
2:30 a.m. Saturday: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Utah at Memphis (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State (ESPN)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: CONCACAF, Canada vs. United States (ESPN2)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
12:45 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
3 p.m.: ATP Finals (ESPN2)
