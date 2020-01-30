AUTO RACING
8 p.m.: NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony (NBC Sports)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Harvard at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Akron at Kent State (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: VCU at Rhode Island (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Green Bay (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (FS1)
7 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown (FS2)
Wrestling
7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
Football
10 p.m.: All-Star Football Challenge (ESPN2)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)
9:30 a.m.: Champions, Morocco Champions (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Houston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin (FS2)
9 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Panama vs. United States (FS1)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
7:15 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)
