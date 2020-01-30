AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony (NBC Sports)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: Harvard at Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Akron at Kent State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: VCU at Rhode Island (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Bowling Green at Buffalo (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Green Bay (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (FS1)

7 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown (FS2)

Wrestling

7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

Football

10 p.m.: All-Star Football Challenge (ESPN2)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

9:30 a.m.: Champions, Morocco Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Phoenix Open (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Houston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Vegas at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin (FS2)

9 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Panama vs. United States (FS1)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7:15 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open women’s singles final (ESPN, ESPN3)

