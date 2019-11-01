AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals qualifying (FS1)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Kentucky State at Kentucky (SEC)

7 :30 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

Football

6 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Navy at Connecticut (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

6:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois (FS1)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)

4:30 p.m.: Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)

8 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Reagan at West Forsyth (WMYV)

9 p.m.: Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.) (ESPNU)

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)

NBA

7 p.m.: Houston at Brooklyn (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Wales (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

3:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Hoffenheim (FS2)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

2:30 p.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)

