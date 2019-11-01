AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals qualifying (FS1)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Xavier Martinez vs. Jessie Cris Rosales (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Kentucky State at Kentucky (SEC)
7 :30 p.m.: Winston-Salem State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
Football
6 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Navy at Connecticut (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: High Point at Radford (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Duke at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
6:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7:30 p.m.: Appalachian State at Troy (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois (FS1)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)
4:30 p.m.: Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship (Golf)
8 p.m.: LPGA, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Reagan at West Forsyth (WMYV)
9 p.m.: Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy (La.) (ESPNU)
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (NBC Sports)
NBA
7 p.m.: Houston at Brooklyn (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Wales (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Paderborn at Hoffenheim (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6:30 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
2:30 p.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.