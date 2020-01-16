BOXING

10 p.m.: Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ulises Sierra (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Furman at Wofford (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (FS1)

9 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa (FS1)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler (FS2)

Gymnastics

9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Alabama (ESPN2)

Hockey

9 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)

GOLF

3 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

9 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (CBS Sports)

NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit (NHL)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke (FS2)

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australia Open qualifying (Tennis)

8:30 p.m.: Auckland Open, Hobart International (Tennis)

