BOXING
10 p.m.: Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ulises Sierra (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Furman at Wofford (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State (FS1)
9 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa (FS1)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler (FS2)
Gymnastics
9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Alabama (ESPN2)
Hockey
9 p.m.: Michigan State at Wisconsin (ESPNU)
GOLF
3 a.m.: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)
Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
3 p.m.: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL
Basketball
9 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (CBS Sports)
NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Portland at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Detroit (NHL)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Schalke (FS2)
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australia Open qualifying (Tennis)
8:30 p.m.: Auckland Open, Hobart International (Tennis)
