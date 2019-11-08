AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Lucas Oil 150 qualifying (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Lucas Oil 150 (FS1)
COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Central Florida at Tulsa (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State (FS1)
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Veterans Classic, Auburn vs. Davidson at Annapolis, Md. (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Colorado State at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Miami (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Coppin State at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m.: Ill.-Chicago at Memphis (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Siena at Xavier (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Central Penn at Campbell (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: Veterans Classic, East Carolina at Navy (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: UNCG at Kansas (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa (Big Ten)
9:30 p.m.: Armed Forces Classic, Washington vs. Baylor at Anchorage, Alaska (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado (ESPN2)
Midnight: Coast Guard Academy vs. Alaska-Anchorage (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: College of Charleston at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
Women’s soccer
2:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia vs. Florida State (ACC)
4 p.m.: Southern, Mercer vs. Samford at Greensboro (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. North Carolina (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Southern, UNCG vs. Furman at Greensboro (ESPN+)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
Field hockey
1 p.m.: ACC, Louisville or Syracuse vs. North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3:30 p.m.: ACC, semifinal (ACC Network Extra)
Hockey
8 p.m.: Ohio State at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)
GOLF
4 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)
10:30 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Thomasville at Lexington (WMYV)
NBA
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Washington (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Miami at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, Sweden (NBC Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Detroit (NHL)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Köln (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana (FS2)
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (Olympic)
TENNIS
10 p.m.: Fed Cup, Australia vs. France (Tennis)
