AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR Truck, Lucas Oil 150 qualifying (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Gander Outdoors Truck, Lucas Oil 150 (FS1)

COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Tulsa (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State (FS1)

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Veterans Classic, Auburn vs. Davidson at Annapolis, Md. (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Colorado State at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Miami (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Coppin State at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Ill.-Chicago at Memphis (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Siena at Xavier (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Central Penn at Campbell (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: Veterans Classic, East Carolina at Navy (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: UNCG at Kansas (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa (Big Ten)

9:30 p.m.: Armed Forces Classic, Washington vs. Baylor at Anchorage, Alaska (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Colorado (ESPN2)

Midnight: Coast Guard Academy vs. Alaska-Anchorage (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: College of Charleston at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

Women’s soccer

2:30 p.m.: ACC, Virginia vs. Florida State (ACC)

4 p.m.: Southern, Mercer vs. Samford at Greensboro (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: ACC, N.C. State vs. North Carolina (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Southern, UNCG vs. Furman at Greensboro (ESPN+)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Field hockey

1 p.m.: ACC, Louisville or Syracuse vs. North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3:30 p.m.: ACC, semifinal (ACC Network Extra)

Hockey

8 p.m.: Ohio State at Notre Dame (NBC Sports)

GOLF

4 a.m.: European, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Thomasville at Lexington (WMYV)

NBA

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Washington (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Miami at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

2 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, Sweden (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Detroit (NHL)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim at Köln (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey at Tijuana (FS2)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: TYR Pro Series (Olympic)

TENNIS

10 p.m.: Fed Cup, Australia vs. France (Tennis)

